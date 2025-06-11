PM Modi has fulfilled Sant Ravidas’ vision through welfare schemes: CM Yogi

Invoking the teachings of Sant Ravidas on equality and dignity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that vision through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which has ensured free food grains for 81 crore people—even during the pandemic.

“He had said he would be happy only when every person gets equal rights and food without discrimination. PM Modi has fulfilled this vision through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which 81 crore people have received free food grains—even during the pandemic. This is the true spirit of saints’ teachings,” he said.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a large gathering at the Sant Samagam in Shuktirtha, Muzaffarnagar. He added that saints have always guided society towards unity and harmony—a path that could have prevented incidents like Kairana and Kandhla. The event was held on the occasion of the 65th death anniversary of Sant Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj and in memory of Satguru Samandas Ji Maharaj.

CM Yogi described Sant Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj as a divine soul who dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Satguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj.

The CM recalled how, during the medieval period when India was under foreign rule and its culture was being trampled, Satguru Ravidas ji Maharaj emerged in Sear Govardhan, Kashi, as a beacon of hope. “Through his life of devotion and work, he inspired generations, and his guidance continues to enlighten devotees even today,” the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath said Sant Ravidas Ji awakened society against superstition and social evils and emphasized the dignity of labour and inner purity. His words—“Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga”—continue to inspire spiritual purity and moral clarity. His guru, Sant Ramanand, too, spread the message of equality: “Jaat-paat poochhe nahi koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoi.”

The CM said that before 2014, roads to Sant Ravidas’ birthplace Sear Govardhan were single-lane. Inspired by PM Modi, it is now connected via a four-lane road. A grand ashram, a magnificent statue, and an ‘Anna Kshetra’ have been built. The land was acquired for a park and statue in the name of Sant Ravidas.

Describing Shuktirtha as a sacred and mythological site, the CM said it was here, 5,000 years ago, that Shukdev Ji narrated the first Shrimad Bhagavat to King Parikshit. “This is the land of devotion, wisdom, and liberation. Let the world name any tradition with a 5,000-year unbroken spiritual legacy—only Sanatan Dharma can,” CM Yogi declared, calling saints the true custodians of this timeless heritage.“

The CM paid tribute to Swami Bhikshukdas Ji Maharaj and Sant Samandas Ji Maharaj. He announced that a ghat, widened roads, beautification, parking, and a satsang hall would be developed around the Samandas Ashram to improve facilities for devotees.

CM Yogi said, “When saintly guidance meets a visionary government, change is inevitable. But intent matters.” He criticized past governments for failing to honour Babasaheb Ambedkar adequately. “It was PM Modi who first commemorated Ambedkar through the establishment of Panchteerths and declared 26 November as Constitution Day. No government had done this between 1949 and 2015,” he noted.

The CM praised the two revered saints for carrying forward the mission of Sant Ravidas. He said the welfare schemes being implemented by the government—especially for the poor—have been inspired by such saints’ vision.

Among those present were Mahant Govardhan Das Ji Maharaj, Swami Omanand Ji Maharaj, Nirmal Das Ji Maharaj, Gurudeep Giri Ji Maharaj, Keshavanand Ji Maharaj, Satyanand Ji Maharaj, Satish Das Ji Maharaj, Vigyanananand Ji Maharaj, MP Chandan Chauhan, ministers Anil Kumar, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Somendra Tomar, former MP Sanjeev Balyan, MLAs Rajpal Balyan, Vandana Verma, Mithilesh Pal, Vikram Saini, and others.