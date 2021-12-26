PM Modi hails India’s extraordinary talents and their unique deeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 84th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly broadcast to the nation over All India Radio on Sunday referred to people who were silently serving the nation through their unique deeds.

In this context he referred to Nilesh ji, a resident of Lucknow, for his unique Drone Show in Lucknow. In the Drone Show held at the Residency, different aspects of the Indian freedom struggle were brought to life. Be it ‘ Chauri Chaura Andolan ‘, the ‘ Kakori Train ‘ incident or Netaji Subhash’s indomitable courage and valor, this Drone Show won everyone’s hearts, Modi said.

Modi said India is endowed with many extraordinary talents, whose work inspires others to do something. One such person is 84 year old Dr Kurela Vithalacharya ji from Telangana. Vithalacharya ji exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all, he said.

“Right from childhood Vitthlacharya ji had a wish to open a big library…He started a library with his own books. He put his life’s earnings into this. Gradually, people started joining and contributing to it. In this library at Ramannapet Division in Yadadri-Bhuvnagiri District, there are nearly 2 lakh books…Today he feels very happy to see that a large number of students are getting its benefits. Inspired by his efforts, people of many other villages have started setting up libraries,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister referred to Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune. This institute has started an online course to acquaint the people of other countries with the importance of Mahabharata… “When the Institute started a course with regard to this, it received tremendous response. Innovative methods are also being adopted to ensure its benefits reach people based across seven seas,” he further added.

Modi said there is a growing interest in the world to know about Indian culture. “People from different countries are not only curious to know about our culture but are also helping to spread it. One such person is Serbian Scholar Dr Momir Nikich. He has compiled a Bilingual Sanskrit-Serbian Dictionary. More than 70 thousand Sanskrit words included in this dictionary have been translated into Serbian language,” he said.

“A similar example is that of 93 (Ninety-three) year old Professor J Gendedharam of Mongolia. In the last 4 decades, he has translated about 40 ancient texts, epics and compositions of India into Mongolian language. Many people are working with this kind of passion in our country too. I also got to know about the efforts of Sagar Mule ji of Goa, who is involved in saving centuries old ‘Kaavi’ painting from extinction,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

The Prime Minister said through “Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender Campaign” people are voluntarily surrendering their airguns so that indiscriminate hunting of birds can be stopped. Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 500 species of birds, he Modi said.

About people’s suggestions on Swachh Bharat mission, he said this resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication. “We can get a glimpse of that in the Puneet Sagar campaign undertaken by cadets. More than 30 thousand NCC cadets participated in this campaign. These cadets cleaned the beaches, removed plastic waste from there and collected it for recycling,” PM Modi pointed out.

Modi mentioned a start-up named saafwater which has been started by some youth. With the help of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of things, it will give information related to the purity and quality of water in their area to people. This is just the next step of cleanliness. In view of the importance of this start-up for the clean and healthy future of the people, it has also received a Global Award, he said.