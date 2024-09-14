PM Modi greets people on occasion of Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

“Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that all Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and without enriching them, we cannot move forward.

“All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language. This year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country. I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realizing the resolution of a developed India,” Amit Shah posted on X in Hindi.

In a video message, the Union Minister also said, “This year’s ‘Hindi Diwas’ is very important for all of us because on 14th September 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language. It is completing its 75th year and we are going to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the official language this year. Hindi has been very important for the official language and for the languages of all our states. Hindi has seen many ups and downs. But today, I can say with certainty that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language,” Shah said.

Amit Shah said that Hindi is a friend of all the local languages.

“Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi or Telugu, every language gives strength to Hindi and Hindi gives strength to every language…In the last 10 years, a lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen Hindi and local languages. PM Modi has put forth the importance of Hindi in front of the world by giving speeches in Hindi on many international forums and has also increased the interest towards our languages in our country,” the Union Home Minister added.

“In the coming days, the Department of Official Language is also bringing a portal for translation from Hindi to all the languages of the Eighth Schedule, through which, whether it is a letter or a speech, we will be able to translate it into all languages in a very short time using Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation’s official languages.