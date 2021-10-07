PM Modi greets people on the first day of Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the first day of the Navratri and hoped that the festival will bring strength, good health, and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

Taking to Twitter, PM said, “Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health, and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

The PM shared a picture in which he can be seen praying before Maa Durga.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Stuti devoted to Goddess Shailaputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri, and tweeted, “It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the country on Navratri, saying it’s a grand festival where people can “realize their inner power and awaken their souls”.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra while wishing the people of the country on the beginning of the nine-day festival Navratri.

In his tweet, BJP chief JP Nadda prayed for good health, happiness, and good health for the people. “Om Devi Shailputra Namah. Best wishes to all countrymen on Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Mother Durga, the symbol of shakti. I pray to Jagat Janani Maa Durga for happiness, peace, prosperity, glory, and health in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!!!” he said on Twitter.

