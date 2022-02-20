Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee and the 36th statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a note released by Prime Minister Office here, Narendra Modi lauded the people of Arunachal Pradesh for strengthening their identity as the land of the rising sun over the last 50 years. He also quoted lines from the famous Bharat Ratna, Bhupen Hazarika’s famous song ‘Arunachal Hamara’.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister praised Arunachal Pradesh for promoting the feeling of patriotism and social harmony and also for preserving the cultural legacy of the country. He paid tributes to the martyrs from Arunachal Pradesh who laid down their lives for the country.

“Be it the Anglo-Abor war or the security of the border after independence, the tales of valour of the people of Arunachal are a priceless heritage for every Indian”, Prime Minister Modi said.

Recalling his many visits to the state, Modi expressed satisfaction with the pace of development under the Double-Engine-Government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “The Path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas will ensure a better future for Arunachal Pradesh”, he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his belief that eastern India, specially North-Eastern India will be the engine of India’s development in 21st century. He listed steps undertaken during the last 7 years.

“Extensive work is going on in the field of connectivity and power infrastructure and that is making the lives and business in Arunachal Pradesh easier. All capitals in the region are being rail-connected on a priority basis. We are working with full force to make Arunachal a major gateway to East Asia. In view of the strategic role of Arunachal, modern Infrastructure is being built in the state”, Modi said

The Prime Minister noted Arunachal’s progress in harmony with nature and culture. “Due to your efforts, Arunachal is one of the most important areas of Bio-Diversity”, he added complementing the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Modi also expressed happiness on the Chief Minister’s efforts for development in the fields of health, education, skill development, women empowerment, and self-help groups. He praised Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for continuously working for the development of the state. He also reiterated his commitment to realizing Arunachal’s tourism potential at the global level.