Logo

Logo

# India

PM Modi Greets Nation on Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday extended his heartfelt greetings to fellow countrymen on the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 27, 2025 11:08 am

PM Modi Greets Nation on Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

File Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday extended his heartfelt greetings to fellow countrymen on the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

In his message posted on his handle X, PM Modi wished for happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health for everyone.

Advertisement

“On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone’s life. Jai Jagannath,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

The Rath Yatra is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great fervor in Puri (Odisha), West Bengal, and other parts of the country.

Modi’s wishes reflect his respect for the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.  

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

English a bridge, not a wall

Language is among the most profound gifts that human civilization has nurtured over millennia. It is through language that we think, remember, express, dream, and interact with the world around us.