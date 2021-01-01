Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the first day of the new year saying ‘may the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.’

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,”

Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that the ‘COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly.’

Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2021

President Kovind tweeted, “Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly.”

President Kovind and PM Modi met on Thursday and discussed domestic and international affairs and exchanged wishes for the new year.

President’s Secretariat tweeted, “As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India.”

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the #NewYear2021. Let's welcome the #NewYear with the spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/lx4LkyzqgU — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021.New Year is an occasion we all look forward to. It is an occasion that reinforces our spirit of optimism, of hope and bonhomie.Let us welcome the New Year with this spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory,”

He further added, “Let us fervently hope that we shall overcome the challenges with grit, confidence, solidarity and resilience. Let 2021 usher in a more healthy, happy and harmonious planet than last year.Let us enter the New Year with renewed commitment and hope to fight and defeat this pandemic. With vaccine likely to be available anytime soon, let us welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity.As the Vedic seers had prayed 2000 years ago, let us hope that we hear auspicious news, view pleasant things and spend our lives meaningfully and peacefully in the coming year.”