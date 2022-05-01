PM Modi greets on Maharashtra and Gujarat day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra and Gujarat Day to the people of the respective states.

Wishing the people of Maharashtra, PM Modi said that, this state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. He tweeted, “Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra.”

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on its foundation day today, saying that Gujarati people are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments.

“On Gujarat’s Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keeps progressing in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Gujarat’s Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of “Bombay” state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.