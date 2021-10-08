PM Modi greets IAF members, families on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the members of the Indian Air Force and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day.

The Prime Minister was all praise for IAF ‘air warriors’ for their distinguished contribution towards defending the country and their ‘professionalism’ among other qualities.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The day marks an important chapter in the history of the Indian Air Force. It was on this day 89 years ago, since the foundation of the organisation in 1932, that IAF was officially recognized as a supporting force of the then British colonial Royal Air Force.

This year Indian Air Force also paid special tribute to the unsung air warriors of the 1971 war during which India defeated Pakistan resulting in the creation of present Bangladesh.