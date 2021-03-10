Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the CISF personnel and their families on the Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then.”

The Central Industrial Security Force was set up under an Act of the Parliament of India on 10 March 1969 with a strength of 2,800. CISF was subsequently made an armed force of India by another Act of Parliament passed on 15 June 1983. Among its duties are guarding sensitive governmental buildings, the Delhi Metro, and providing airport security.

The CISF is governed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and its headquarters are in New Delhi.

The CISF provides security cover to 300 industrial units, government infrastructure projects and facilities and establishments located all over India.