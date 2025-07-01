PM Modi Greets CAs on Chartered Accountants’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Chartered Accountants across the country on the occasion of Chartered Accountants’ Day.

In a heartfelt message shared on his handle X, the Prime Minister praised the precision, expertise, and contributions of CAs in ensuring compliance, transparency, and nurturing successful corporations.

“Wishing all Chartered Accountants a very happy CA Day! Their precision and expertise are essential for every organisation. By emphasising on compliance and transparency, they contribute to a healthy economy. Their role in nurturing successful corporations is also outstanding,” PM Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister’s message highlights the crucial role Chartered Accountants play in India’s economic growth and development. By emphasising compliance and transparency, CAs contribute significantly to maintaining a healthy economy, and their expertise is invaluable to every organisation.