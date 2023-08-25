Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day state visit to Greece, was Friday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropulou in Athens. The prime minister thanked the Greek president for the honour and said this showed the respect the people of Greece have towards India.

“I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and the people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India,” tweets PM Modi.

The Greek President also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s historic Chandrayaan 3 landing on the Moon. The prime minister told her that the success of India’s Moon mission would help the entire humankind and the scientific fraternity.

“The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind… The results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,” PM Modi told President Katerina.

PM Modi-Mitsotakis hold delegation-level talks

The prime minister also held a delegation-level talk with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders also held a joint meeting of business leaders from both countries. In a post-meeting presser, PM Mitsotakis congratulated India for conquering the south side of the Moon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Athens to a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The prime minister then laid a wreath for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis upon his arrival in Athens.

In his departure speech, the PM said that his visit would open a “new chapter” in the “multifaceted relationship” between India and Greece. “This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” he said and added, “I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifaceted relationship.”