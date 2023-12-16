PM Modi flags off ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in 5 states; interacts with beneficiaries

“Modi’s guarantee begins when expectations from others cease,” the Prime Minister said on Saturday as he flagged off the ”Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where the Assembly elections were held recently.

The ‘yatra’ had started in other states earlier but its launch in these five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections.

Mr Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed various government schemes. ”Today, this (Viksit Bharat Sankalp) yatra has been flagged off in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. I urge the governments in these states to promote this yatra,” he said.

PM Modi said that with the resolve of a developed India, ‘Modi’s guarantee vehicle’ is reaching every corner of the country. “In just one month, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached thousands of villages and 1,500 cities,” he added.

He said, “For the resolution of developed India, our cities have a huge role. For a long time after independence, the development was limited to a few big cities. But today, we are focusing on the development of the Tier 2 and 3 cities. Under the Amrit Mission or SMART City Mission, basic facilities are being improved in the small cities.”

Mr Modi said the government is trying to ensure that facilities like water supply, drainage, sewage system, traffic system, CCTV network etc are upgraded constantly. Cleanliness, public toilets, and LED street lights are also being worked upon for the first time on this level. This has a direct impact on ease of living and ease of doing business.

Interacting with one of the beneficiaries, Mr Modi said ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) women of the country are not just sustaining themselves, but also becoming a boon for others. He said his government is working relentlessly for such committed and hard-working people.

Earlier during the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that everyone’s work now gets done expeditiously as the people of the country have become ‘Modiji’s VIP’.

Thousands of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ beneficiaries from across the country joined the event. Several Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives joined the yatra.