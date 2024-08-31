PM Modi flag off Meerut – Lucknow Vande Bharat train

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off Vande Bharat train to run between Meerut-Lucknow.

The main program was organized at Meerut City Station after the train left from platform number one at 12:55 pm when PM Narendra Modi flagged off the train virtually.

BJP MP from Meerut and Bollywood star Arun Govil was present at Meerut station on the occassion.

On the maiden run if thr Vande Bharat train 200 school children and others are traveling for free.

The train will run regularly from Sunday. The train will leave from Meerut for Lucknow at 6:35 am daily except on Tuesday.

BJP MP from Meerut, Arun Govil while talking to reporters said , “Today is a very historic day when Meerut has received such a good gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister. It has been welcomed. This will give a lot of impetus to development.I have not travelled by train for a long time. But now I will travel in-house trainvyo go to Lucknow.”

In the inaugural run of hhf Meerut Lucknow Vande Bharat train, 50-50 children from Dewan Public School, Rishabh School, Darshan School and Lord Krishna School will travel to Moradabad. They will be brought back from Moradabad by bus. People attending Urs in Bareilly will travel free of cost to Lucknow.

From September 1, Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat train number 22490 will leave from Meerut for Lucknow at 6:35 am. It will have stoppages at Moradabad and Bareilly and will reach Lucknow at 1:45 pm. The train will have 8 AC chaircar bogies.

Passengers will be able to travel in ordinary chaircar and executive class.

Similarly train number 22489 Vande Bharat train Lucknow-Meerut City will depart from Lucknow at 2:45 pm. The train will complete the journey of 458.86 kilometers in seven and a quarter hours and reach Meerut City station at 10 pm.