Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the need for reforms in the education sector including National Education Policy (NEP).

During the meeting, it was discussed to give special emphasis on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

“The focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st-century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc,” PMO said.

The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail – i.e. online mode, TV channels, radio, podcasts etc. Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos. Overall, the emphasis was given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalization of education, it added.

The government will be working to ensure higher quality education to all thereby making India a ‘Global knowledge Super Power’.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted.