Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended support to France over the recent violence by saying, “India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

PM Modi’s response comes after the second set of attacks in Nice and Jeddah.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

As reported by Indian Express, Indian officials were assessing the threat perception with security officials from the French embassy Thursday evening along with the four French consulates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pondicherry.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has reached Paris on Thursday on a scheduled visit and met Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne.

Speaking at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) in Paris, Shringla said: “India and France face similar non-traditional security threats in the form of radicalism and terrorism…The fight today is not against specific communities or individuals but against a radical politico-religious ideology that attempts to negate the progress made by secular democracies, particularly when it involves the equality of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and the rights of women…Such forces seek to destabilize pluralist societies.”

“It was horrifying to hear about the two recent terrorist incidents in France, one of which, as is very often the case, had its origins in our western neighbourhood – Pakistan. The civilised world needs to act together and act with firmness to address this threat to our cherished democratic value systems,” he said.