PM Modi extends greetings to nation on 76th Republic Day

Wishing for strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and working towards a prosperous India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

“Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” PM Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, in a grand showcase of the country’s unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country’s celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.’ The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commences with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The PM will come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness parade.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. It will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

President’s Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘Traditional Buggy.’

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The gallantry awards will follow, which include Param Vir Chakra awardee (Honorary) Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice.

The Marching contingent of Indonesia’s Military Academy will also take part in the parade, consisting of 152 members and 190 members in the military band.

The first Army contingent leading the Mounted Column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’. It will be followed by nine Mechanised Columns and nine marching contingents. Brigade of the Guards, The Jat Regiment, The Garhwal Rifles, The Mahar Regiment, The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment and the Corps of Signals.

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the Fly-past will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters – 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of the Air Force, including Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of the Constitution coming into effect.