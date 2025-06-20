PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday extended his warmest birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday, praising her life, leadership, and dedication to public service.

“Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country,” Modi said in a heartfelt message on handle X.

Advertisement

Highlighting President Murmu’s unwavering commitment to social justice and inclusive development, he further said: “Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.”

Advertisement

The birthday wishes came not only from PM Modi but also from various leaders across the political spectrum, including Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several Union Ministers among others. They lauded President Murmu’s dedication to the nation’s progress, welfare, and justice.

In a post shared on platform X, the Vice President said: “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to the highest constitutional office, epitomizing modesty, simplicity and sublimity, reflects the true spirit of our democracy.”

Also in his message on handle X, Kharge said: “On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness.”

Also sharing her message on handle X, Mamata Banerjee said: “My warmest wishes to Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long life, good health, and profound happiness as she continues to serve the nation with grace and dedication.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also lauded President Murmu’s “remarkable stewardship and profound connection with the people,” wishing her continued good health and prosperity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described President Murmu as “an epitome of spontaneity, simplicity, gentleness and women’s empowerment.”