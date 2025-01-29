PM Modi expresses grief over Mahakumbh stampede, offers condolences to bereaved families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede-like incident at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and extended his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

In a post on ‘x’, the PM stated that he has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and that the local administration is actively assisting the victims.

Advertisement

“The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

Several casualties are feared in the stampede that broke out late on Tuesday night. However, official figure is yet to come.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath confirmed that a few devotees suffered serious injuries while trying to cross the barricading on Akhara Marg.

”Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment,” CM Adityanath said.

He further explained the situation, stating, “Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in.”

Updating on high-level monitoring, the CM noted, “The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.”

CM Yogi further added, “The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The sants of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip.”