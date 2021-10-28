PM Modi expresses grief over Kullu fire tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the families affected due to a fire tragedy in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Modi in the Hindi language sought to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the families hit by the fire tragedy.

The Prime Minister assured that the State government and local administration were taking all possible steps for the smooth conduct of relief and rescue operations.

“The incident of fire in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh has been a matter of grave sorrow. I wish to convey my grief to the people of historic Malan village in Kullu over the fire tragedy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

