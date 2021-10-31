PM Modi expresses grief over death of people in a road accident in Uttrakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of people in a road accident in Chakrata, Uttrakhand.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50 thousand to those injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister Office quoting Modi’s tweet in Hindi as saying, “The road accident at Chakrata in Uttarakhand is very painful. The government and the administration are engaged in relief and rescue work. I extend my deepest sympathy to the people who lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the early recovery of people injured in the accident.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO note quoting from the PM tweet said.