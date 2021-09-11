PM Modi exhorts world to repose faith in human values propagated by Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a durable solution to tragedies like 9/11 can be found through human values propagated by Swami Vivekananda at his Chicago address to World Parliament of Religion on this day in 1893.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks coincided with the 20th anniversary of the twin towers terror attacks by ultra Islamic terror outfit al Qaeda in New York City and other parts of the United States, while inaugurating the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Modi said 9/11 would be remembered as a day of assault on humanity. He said on this day in 1893, at the World Religious Conference, Swami Vivekananda had appraised the world about India’s human values. “A permanent solution to such tragedies can be found through the same human values propagated by Swami Vivekananda,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the world had to learn its lessons from the 9/11 terror strikes while working to repose peoples’ faith in these human values.

“Today is 9/11. The day will go down in history as an assault on humanity. But the date has also taught the world a great many lessons. On this day in 1893 the World Parliament of Religion had taken place. Standing from the podium of the World Parliament of Religion, Swami Vivekananda had appraised the world of India’s human values,” Modi said.

“The world today is realizing that a durable solution to such human tragedies could be found through human values (Propagated by Swami Vivekananda).

“On the one hand we have to remember such incidents of terror attacks and on the other hand we have to keep working to repose the peoples’ faith on these human values,” the Prime Minister further added.

On 11 September, 2001, members of al-Qaeda terror outfit hijacked four commercial airplanes from the US airports. Of the four in a suicide mission, two were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. The third plane crash landed at the high security Pentagon near Washington and the fourth one in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. About 3000 people had died in these attacks.