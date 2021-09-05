PM Modi enjoys maximum approval of adult people among all heads of state and government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the world’s topmost leader in terms of his approval by all adult residents, according to a survey by an American data intelligence company.

The survey has been conducted by the US based data intelligence company Morning Consult. The ranking of world leaders has been arrived at following a survey of adults in 13 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an approval rating of 70 per cent topped the list followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 63 per cent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 52 per cent and US president Joe Biden with 48 per cent have been ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

The American data intelligence firm which tracks the approval rating of government leaders said the rating of these leaders had been decided on the basis of a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country surveyed by the company.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence graphic analysis posted on its website is updated on a weekly basis and also points out the disapproval rating of world leaders being surveyed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s disapproval rating, according to the company graphic description, was at its lowest at 12 per cent on 3 May 2020. It went up to 32 per cent on 10 May 2021 and again came down to 25 per cent on August 31, 2021.

“On a weekly basis, this page will be updated with the latest data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country,” the Morning Consult website noted.