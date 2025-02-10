PM Modi embarks on high-profile diplomatic visit to France and US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday embarked on a pivotal diplomatic journey to France and the United States, focusing on strategic partnerships in AI, defence, and trade.

The tour to the two nations aims to strengthen strategic ties, boost defence cooperation, and enhance trade partnerships.

In the first part of the trip, PM Modi will be in France from February 10 to February 12 to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Macron and PM Modi will also travel to Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project. During the visit, India and France will likely announce small modular reactors, boosting civil nuclear cooperation. An India-France Triangular Development Cooperation initiative is also likely to be launched. The two countries will declare 2026 the India-France Innovation Year and launch a logo.

From France, he will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the US from February 12 to 14. During this visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Trump and interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community.