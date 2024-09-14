PM Modi deviating people from surge of terrorism in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack at the Abdullah and Mufti clans during his poll rally in Doda on Saturday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that the PM confined his speech to criticising the two families and did not utter a single word on the killing of two Army soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar or the ongoing gunfight in Baramulla.

The PM talks about the Kashmir families to deviate people from the main issues confronting them.

Speaking on the sidelines of his election rally in Kulgam, Omar said that more than five years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370, yet terrorist attacks continue to happen.

Advertisement

Omar said, “When the BJP needed help from these families (Abdullah and Mufti), we were not held responsible for the destruction of J&K. They found nothing wrong with the PDP when they were in alliance with them in J&K.

“They can find everything wrong with us during elections. If the BJP falls short of numbers tomorrow, and the PDP decides to help them, they will once again find nothing wrong with the PDP. It’s all a matter of time,” Omar added.

Speaking at a series of rallies, Omar urged people to avoid repeating the mistakes of 2014, where a party that promised to keep BJP at bay ended up forming an alliance with them. His reference was to the PDP. He reminded people of the chaos that ensued after the PDP joined hands with the BJP, despite receiving unconditional support from his party to prevent such a partnership.

Omar warned against falling for the same deception, stating, “Today, these parties are presenting themselves in different guises to deceive you. We cannot afford to be fooled again. It is imperative that we make informed and wise choices this time around.”

He further said, “Engineer Rashid, when questioned about the possibility of teaming up with the BJP post-elections, skilfully dodged giving a straight answer. This certainly casts doubt on his political integrity. It’s time to spill the beans on your plans for after the polls. The people are waiting with bated breath. After all, they do have a right to know, don’t they?”

“Our manifesto outlines a comprehensive roadmap that clearly defines our vision and objectives. It addresses crucial issues such as improving Indo-Pak relations, resolving the Kashmir issue, and addressing the daily challenges faced by our citizens. Is there anything our manifesto fails to address? Our manifesto encompasses all the needs of our people. It is evident that Engineer Rashid has been assigned to sow division among us, but I am sure our people will not be swayed.”