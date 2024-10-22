PM Modi departs for Russia to attend 16th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Kazan, Russia, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two-day summit will see leaders from the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — gather to discuss various global issues, including economic cooperation, climate change and multilateral reforms.

In his departure statement, PM Modi highlighted the significance of BRICS as a platform for dialogue on key global challenges.

Advertisement

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, and promoting cultural and people-to-people connect, among others,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the expansion of BRICS with the inclusion of new members last year, calling it a step toward increased inclusivity and strengthening the group’s global influence.

“My visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” he noted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Summit will serve as an important platform for world leaders to discuss key global issues.

“The Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,’ will serve as an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues,” the MEA said.

This is Modi’s second visit to Russia this year. The prime minister visited the country in July early this year to attend the annual India-Russia summit.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.