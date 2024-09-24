PM Modi departs for India wrapping three-day US visit

Following his three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for India on Monday (local time) from John F Kennedy Airport in New York

During his three-day visit, PM Modi attended the QUAD Leaders’ Summit, interacted with the Indian diaspora in New York at the ‘Modi and US’ event, and addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly.

Along with that, he held key bilateral meetings during his visit, including meetings with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas.

On his first day of the visit on Saturday, PM Modi attended the sixth QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders’ Summit at Wilmington, Delaware.

US President Joe Biden hosted PM Modi along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, where the Quad Leaders adopted the Quad Wilmington Declaration, terming the Quad as a “force of global good.”

Following this, the PM left for New York, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the city and the crowd who were present at the event and also shared glimpses from the memorable community programme.

Advertisement

“Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined,” he said in a post in X.

PM Modi also held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel here and expressed his “deep concerns” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the Palestinian people.

He also held bilateral meetings with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

On Monday, PM Modi addressed the 79th United Nations General Assembly’s ‘Summit of the Future’ event and spoke on a wide array of issues, including the importance of safe and responsible use of technology and said that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier.

He also spoke on cyber, maritime and space as new emerging areas of conflict and that it is high time that “global action must match global ambition.

“PM Modi also called for reforms in the global institutions and termed reforms the “key to relevance.”

He also asserted that India is committed to protecting the interests of humanity and said that ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ is a commitment of the country.

He also held a bilateral talk with Vietnamese President To Lam.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the USA in a roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York.