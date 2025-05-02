PM Modi dedicates to nation ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’ worth Rs 8,900 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday dedicated to the nation ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’ worth Rs 8,900 crore, which he described as “Symbol of new-age development”.

Prime Minister Modi met Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating Vizhinjam port, PM Modi says, ” During the G20 summit, we had made agreements with several big nations on the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor. In this route, Kerala is in a very important position. Kerala is going to benefit in a big way from this…private sector plays a key role in bringing the maritime sector of our country to a new high…”

He said on one hand, there is this big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is the beauty of nature. In between, there is this ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’, which is a symbol of new-age development.

Shortly after formally commissioning the first phase of the facility, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress over the presence of Vijayan and Tharoor, both key leaders of the INDIA bloc, at the event. Mr Modi said, ” I want to tell CM, you are a strong pillar of the INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today’s event is going to disturb the sleep of many”.

This ambitious project of the Kerala government has been developed under the public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project taken up by the Government of Kerala. The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, has commenced construction on December 5, 2015.

It is the country’s first dedicated container transhipment port, representing the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment.