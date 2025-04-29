PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney on his victory in Canada polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, congratulated his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the electoral victory of his Liberal Party saying, “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people.”

The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, won a fourth term in office in a miraculous political revival after being written off months ago.

“Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people,” Modi said in a post on social media handle X.

While India and Canada have a broad-based relationship, the affability between the two countries under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had strained last year after the Canadian government claimed it was investigating a link between Indian government agents and the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canada’s west coast.

India had since denied any involvement in Nijjar’s killing, asserting that it “strongly” rejected the “preposterous imputations” from Canada and would be withdrawing its diplomats and other officials from the country.

The US and Canada, who share the longest border between any two nations in the world, have long considered themselves among the “closest allies”. The relations, however, turned fraught after Donald Trump was elected the US President. Trump’s tariffs and his barbs about making Canada the “51st state” upended the country’s politics and pumped fresh life into Carney’s Liberal Party.

Trump had openly threatened Canadian sovereignty by talking about turning the country into the 51st American state. His tariff barbs had also posed a threat to crush Canada’s economy, which largely depended on US trade.