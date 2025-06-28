PM Modi, Cong Prez Kharge Pay Tribute to Former PM Narasimha Rao on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, highlighting his effective leadership and contributions to India’s development.

“Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. India is grateful to him for his effective leadership during a crucial phase of our development trajectory,” PM Modi said in a post shared on handle X, further underscoring: “His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired.”

PM Modi’s tribute acknowledges Rao’s significant role in shaping India’s development and his enduring legacy.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, highlighting his government’s far-reaching economic liberalization policies that catalyzed an era of unprecedented national growth.

“We pay our tributes to Former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao, on his birth anniversary,” Kharge said in a post on handle X asserting: “His government’s far-reaching economic liberalisation policies were instrumental in catalysing an era of unprecedented national growth.”

“These reforms were pivotal in the upliftment and expansion of the middle class, thereby laying a robust foundation for a more formidable and resilient India,” Kharge said.

Recalling that Rao’s tenure was also distinguished by significant advancements in India’s nuclear program and the initiation of several forward-thinking foreign policy endeavours, most notably the ‘Look East’ policy, ‘ Kharge said: “His vital role in progress and strengthening of our nation shall always be remembered.”