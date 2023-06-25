PM Modi concludes State visit to Egypt, emplanes for India

Concluding his first State visit to Egypt and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emplaned for India.

Earlier, on Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership”. Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The two sides signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral partnership to a “strategic partnership.” In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.

PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed.

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt, the ‘Order of Nile’.

PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It’s a profound testament to Egypt’s rich heritage and culture.”

Later in the day, PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties in Cairo, Egypt.

After landing in Egypt, the prime minister arrived at a hotel in Cairo amid a rousing welcome and chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi Modi’. Several members of the Indian community were present at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome PM Modi.

The Indian diaspora demonstrated their enthusiasm around PM Modi’s visit by waving the Tricolour and chanting “Modi Modi” and “Vande Mataram” slogans.

Many also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi.