PM Modi chairs NDA Chief Ministers’ meet

Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states met in New Delhi to discuss issues relating to governance and upcoming events of the government on Thursday. The meeting — held shortly after the oath ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta — was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda were also present in the meeting.

Chief ministers of Haryana -Nayab Singh Saini, Madhya Pradesh – Dr Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan – Bhajanlal Sharma, Goa – Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra – Devendra Fadnavis and Tripura’s Manik Saha attended the meeting.

Haryana CM Saini congratulated Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and the cabinet ministers. ”Under the leadership of PM Modi, the capital will become a ‘Viksit Delhi’…,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the meeting, said, “We are going to see a new change in Delhi and also it will be a different Delhi from now…It (tenure) will not only be smooth but there will be extraordinary performance.”

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters, “Delhi’s victory is the nation’s victory. This is an expression of the sentiments of the nation. PM Modi has made a woman the Chief Minister, she is experienced. He does what he says. Women’s empowerment can be clearly seen here. Arvind Kejriwal was calling her (Atishi) a temporary CM but PM Modi made a permanent CM as a sign of women empowerment.”

UP Dy CMs KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also attended the meeting.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Dy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, NCP leader Prafull Patel, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, and Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari were also present.