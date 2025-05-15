PM Modi chairs meet on ways to further strengthen fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting “on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector.”

“We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen,” the Prime Minister said in a post on handle X.

The meeting included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep sea fishing.

India’s fishery sector is a significant contributor to the country’s economy, food security, and employment, with a global presence in fish production and aquaculture.

India is the second largest fish producing country, contributing 8% of the world’s fish production.

It is also a leading producer in aquaculture, particularly shrimp. The sector’s growth has been driven by technological advancements, policy reforms, and a strong focus on sustainable development.