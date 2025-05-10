PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval and Army chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, the three chiefs of the armed forces and senior officials.

“A high level meeting was chaired by PM @narendramodi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Those who attended the meeting included Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, armed forces chiefs and senior officials,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

The high-level meeting comes shortly after the governemnt, in a joint press briefing with Army and Air Force, said that Pakistan is moving its troops towards forward areas, highlighting its intent to escalate further the ongoing tensions.

During the briefing, Colonel Sophiya Qureshi informed that Pakistan targeted civilian as well as military establishments in 26 locations using high-speed missiles after its drone and long-range weapons attack was effectively neutralised by Indian air defence systems.