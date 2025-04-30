PM Modi chairs crucial CCS, CCPA meet expected to endorse series of counter-measures in Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs being held on Wednesday. It is expected that the CCPA, which will be followed by the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, will endorse the series of measures chalked out against Pakistan, including the counter-strategies formulated in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CCPA, which is meeting for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists is expected to review the security situation and put its stamp of approval on the government’s earlier decision to accord complete freedom to the army to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s military option in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister had taken stock of the security situation at a meeting attended among others by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and the three army chiefs.

Advertisement

It is reported that during Tuesday’s meeting, the army was given free hand to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s military option.