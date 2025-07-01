PM Modi Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Digital India Initiative’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday celebrated a major milestone, marking 10 years of the launch of the Digital India initiative, a flagship programme aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered society.

In a post shared on platform X, the Prime Minister reflected on the journey of the past decade, highlighting the transformative impact of the initiative on various sectors.

“Today is a historic day as we mark #10YearsOfDigitalIndia! Ten years ago, Digital India began as an initiative to transform our nation into a digitally empowered and technologically advanced society. A decade later, we stand witness to a journey that has touched countless lives and ushered in a new era of empowerment,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strides made in digital payments, health, and education, powered by the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians. He shared a thread offering a glimpse into the transformation and its scale, showcasing the initiative’s far-reaching impact.

Digital India Initiative was a flagship programme launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2015 with the aim to use technology to make life easier for every Indian.

Since its launch, the programme has bridged the digital divide by bringing internet access to remote corners of the country and making government services available online.