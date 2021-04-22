Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation tomorrow hence he has cancelled his tour to election-bound West Bengal.

PM Modi tweeted “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal.”

He also condoled and expressed sadness on the demise of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, the noted Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist who died in Delhi from COVID-19 complications at the age of 97.

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was the recipient of India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP.”