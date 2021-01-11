Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has called upon youngsters to attend ‘Prarambh’, the Startup India international summit on January 15 and 16. PM said it seeks to bring together top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking and finance besides young start up leaders.

PM shared a post on social networking site LinkedIn in which he talked about ‘Work From Home’ during the lockdown and how the practice induced people to adapt to technology.

“Being indoors for the most of 2020 meant everyone had to alter their work styles. Work from home is in, so is greater adapting to technology. For me, it meant more programmes online, which were extremely productive and insightful,” PM Modi said.

“There were interactions with scientists, medical professionals, COVID warriors, academics, industry leaders, young innovators, spiritual leaders and more,” he added.

“There were virtual summits, both bilateral and multilateral with world leaders.”

“There were public programmes across India, in which path-breaking development schemes were launched. I even interacted with lakhs of beneficiaries of existing government schemes,” PM said in the post.

“One big advantage of this new normal is, you all can be a part of these programmes sitting at home! Back in the day, if a programme was being held in one city, a person from another city found it tough to attend. That has changed.”

“One such opportunity is coming up on 15th-16th January, in the form of #Prarambh, the Startup India International Summit. This Summit seeks to bring together the top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking, finance and of course, young start up leaders. We would also be marking 5 years since the the Start-Up India initiative began. This initiative has propelled India to being among the most attractive start-up eco-systems globally,” PM said.

“No words can do justice to the spirit of India’s youth. Their penchant for innovation has led to outstanding results. Our start-up heroes are not merely coming from big cities but also from smaller towns. This is a good sign.”

“I look forward to as many youngsters to join the Start-Up India International Summit,” he said.