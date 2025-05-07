PM Modi calls off three-nation European tour in wake of escalating India-Pak tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his scheduled three-nation European tour following Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, a source said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a move seen as a retaliatory initiative to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepalese national, the Indian armed forces had early Wednesday carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Muridke and Bahawalpur, the strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, respectively.

The prime minister’s planned tour, which was to begin next week, was packed with key diplomatic engagements, and was set to include visits to Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands.

During his trip, Mr Modi was scheduled to attend the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo and hold discussions on high-tech collaboration in the Netherlands.

The prime minister’s visit to Norway had an added significance as both nations have been trying to expand trade relations under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.