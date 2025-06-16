PM Modi awarded highest civilian honour of Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received “Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III”, the highest honour of Cyprus, from President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.



Accepting the honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, the PM, who is on a visit to Cyprus, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government, and the people of Cyprus.

He dedicated the award to the longstanding warm ties between India and Cyprus, which are built on shared values and mutual trust. The PM further noted that the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress.

Mr Modi embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus.



He emphasised that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity.