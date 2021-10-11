PM Modi to attend NHRC foundation day function Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme being organised here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the NHRC foundation day gathering via video conferencing on 12 October at 11 AM via video conferencing. He will also deliver an address on the occasion, according to a PMO here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah besides National Human Rights Commission Chairperson will also be present during the event.

Set up on 12 October 1993, under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993, NHRC has a mandate to protect and promote human rights. The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations and conducts enquiries.

In cases of violation of human rights, the NHRC recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims and other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants, the PMO giving details of the NHRC functioning further added.