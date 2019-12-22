While addressing a mega-rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues.

PM Modi alleged the AAP government on issues including the supply of dirty water, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, and party’s stand on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which triggered a nationwide protest since passed in both the Houses of Parliament.

“No appeal for peace from the seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval,” said PM Modi attacking AAP on its silence over the protests.

He accused the Delhi government of keeping eyes closed on the biggest issue of the city, which is drinking water.

The mega-rally was organised by the Delhi BJP to thank the PM for regularising over 1700 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

On AAP’s claim that the city is getting clean water, PM Modi said that if the city would have been getting clean water, the sale of water purifiers would not have been maximum in the city.

He also accused the AAP government of creating political hurdles in the execution of work of Metro Phase- IV by saying that it would have been started long back if they hadn’t created hurdles.

He said that despite the hurdles by the AAP-led Delhi government, the BJP-led central government ensured that the metro network grows at a rate of 25 kilometres every year against 14 kilometres before 2014.

Delhi will go for Assembly polls in early 2020 for which the dates are not released yet by the Election Commission of India. In 2015, AAP government made a remarkable victory in the election by bagging 67 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP on 3 and ruling Congress on zero.

The fight in this election is again going to be triangular between ruling AAP against BJP and Congress. The Chief Minister face of BJP is not clear yet.