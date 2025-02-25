PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: North East to Play Key Role in India’s Growth Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday highlighted North East India’s dominant role in India’s development, asserting that the region is making rapid strides in various sectors and will significantly contribute to the country’s vision for 2047.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 global summit, Modi underscored Assam’s growing economic strength, noting that the state’s economy has doubled from Rs 3 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs 6 lakh crore today.

He credited this progress to the “double-engine government,” emphasising the massive boost in infrastructure, connectivity, and investment climate.

“In the past 70 years, Assam had only three bridges, but in the last 10 years, four more have been built. Rail and air connectivity have also expanded significantly, with 30 new flight routes operational in the region,” Modi stated.

He added that peace accords and border issue resolutions have improved the law-and-order situation, fostering an environment conducive to business and innovation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s ambitious energy goals, projecting an additional 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He stressed Assam’s advantage in this sector, alongside its growing contributions to manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, and green energy.

“Assam is emerging as a semiconductor hub, and the state’s refining capacity has been enhanced. The region holds 50 per cent of India’s onshore gas production share, making it a crucial player in energy security,” he said.

Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to making Assam a preferred investment destination, urging global investors to tap into the region’s unlimited potential. He emphasised the role of youth in driving innovation and economic transformation, positioning Assam as the gateway to South East Asia.

With a target of Rs 150 billion set for Assam’s economy, the state is poised for accelerated growth, particularly in logistics, agriculture, and tourism. “When India becomes a developed nation by 2047, the North East will have played a major role in shaping that future,” Modi asserted.