PM Modi asks states women commissions to increase scope for women, give new direction to women

Seeking to further strengthen the women’s commissions in states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that all women’s commissions in the country ‘will have to increase their scope and give a new direction to the women in their states.’

The Prime Minister’s remark came during his address to the 30th National Commission for Women Foundation Day programme via video conferencing from here.

Underlining the social and economic empowerment of women, the Prime Minister said,” AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign is linking the abilities of women with the development of the country…In more than 60 thousand startups that have emerged after 2016, in the country 5 percent have at least one woman director, ” he said.

“Since 2015, 185 women have been honoured with Padma Awards. This year 34 women figured among the awardees in different categories, This is a record…Today India is among the countries with provision of maximum maternity leave,” Modi said adding that “Whenever any government does not prioritise women safety, women have ensured their departure from power.”

The theme of the programme was ‘She The Change Maker’. It is aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields. The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations attended the programme.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani; Ministers of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and Darshana Jardosh; Chairperson, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier greeting the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “The milestone of 30 years, whether in the life of an individual or of an organization, is very important. This is the time for new responsibilities and for moving forward with new energy.”

PM Modi said that in today’s changing India, the role of women is continuously expanding. Therefore, he said, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is also the need of the hour. “All the women’s commissions of the country will also have to increase their scope and give a new direction to the women of their states,” he added.

“For centuries, India’s strength has been the small local industries or the MSMEs. In these industries, women have the same role as men,” Modi said adding that the old thinking had restricted women and their skills to domestic work. “It is necessary to change this old thinking in order to advance the economy of the country. Make in India is doing this today. AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign is linking the ability of women with the development of the country,” he further said.

The Prime Minister said this change is visible as about 70 percent of beneficiaries of Mudra Yojna are women. The country has seen a three-fold increase in the number of women self-help groups in the last 6-7 years. Similarly, in more than 60 thousand startups that have emerged after 2016, 45 percent have at least one woman director, he said.

Modi said the participation of women in the growth cycle of new India is increasing relentlessly. He said Women’s Commissions should work to promote and give maximum recognition to this role of women in the entrepreneurship of the society. He said that since 2015, 185 women have been honoured with Padma Awards. This year too, 34 women figured among the awardees in different categories. This is a record as this many awards to women are unprecedented, he added.

Prime Minister Modi said in the last seven years, the policies of the country have become more sensitive towards women.”Today India is among the countries with the provision of maximum maternity leave. Marriage at an early age does not hinder the education and career of daughters so the age of marriage of daughters is being attempted to be raised to 21 years,” he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the historical distance of rural women from empowerment. He listed the steps such as 9 crore gas connections and toilets. Pucca houses under the PM Awaas Yojna in the name of women of the house, support during pregnancy, Jan Dhan accounts, that make these women the face of changing India and women empowerment.

“When women make a resolution, they only set the direction of that. That is why whenever a government does not prioritise women safety, women have ensured their departure from power,” Modi said. He stressed that the government is working with a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women. “There are strict laws in this regard including capital punishment for heinous cases of rape. There are fast track courts and steps like more women help desks in police stations, 24-hour helplines, portal to deal with cybercrimes are being taken,” the Prime Minister said.