PM Modi arrives in Croatia to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Zagreb in Croatia, on a special visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian prime minister to the valued European partner. His arrival in Zagreb marks the final leg of his three-nation visit.

On his arrival, Modi was welcomed at the airport by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic whom he thanked for the warm gesture.

Advertisement

“A short while ago, I landed in Zagreb, Croatia. This is a special visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to a valued European partner. I am grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenković for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” Modi said in a post on handle X.

Advertisement

During his visit, Modi will meet with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Plenkovic to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Modi had said ahead of his visit.

During his talks, Modi will also emphasize the importance of global cooperation in tackling terrorism and thank partner countries for their support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

He will also discuss ways to enhance trade and technological cooperation between India and Croatia.

An agreement on the extension of the Cultural Exchange Programme until 2030 is expected to be signed, spanning performing arts, museums, archaeology and media.

Talks will also cover the proposed economic corridor, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity and trade.

This historic visit aims to strengthen India’s ties with Croatia and the European Union with a focus on deepening cooperation across trade, technology, and cultural ties, opening new avenues for bilateral collaboration.