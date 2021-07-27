Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded all those volunteers and contributors of MyGov who have enriched this platform with their contributions.

Reacting to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said: “MyGov stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to our Yuva Shakti. Today when we mark #7YearsOfMyGov, I applaud all those volunteers and contributors who have enriched this platform with their contributions.”