PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Pune Road Accident, Expresses Sadness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He also announced ex gratia for victims of the accident.

In a statement posted on his handle X, PM Modi extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

As per media reports, nine people, including a six-year-old child, lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into a stationary pickup mini truck on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune district on Wednesday.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said in his post on handle X.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000 as part of the relief measures.