# India

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Sambhal Accident Victims

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 5, 2025 12:41 pm

File Photo: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the recent accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

As per media reports eight people, including a groom, were killed on Friday when the car in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into the wall of a college in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting police reports said there were more than 12 people in the ill-fated car that lost control. The groom, his sister, three children and three others died in the accident.

PM’s announcement comes as a gesture of support to those affected. The ex-gratia payment is part of the government’s effort to provide relief to the families of the deceased and the injured.

