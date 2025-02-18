PM Modi, Amir of Qatar hold delegation-level talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, here on Tuesday.

Breaking the protocol, Prime Minister Modi last night received the Amir of Qatar, who is on a two-day visit to India from February 17.

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital to receive the Amir of Qatar. Both leaders shared a warm hug as they met each other.

The Amir was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation.

At the invitation of PM Modi, the Amir of Qatar is on a State visit to India from February 17-18. This is the second visit of the Amir to India. Earlier, he had visited India for a State Visit in March 2015.

During his visit, the Amir will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour.

The Amir will hold talks with PM Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties have continued to strengthen.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community and is appreciated for its positive contribution to the progress and development of the Middle East country.