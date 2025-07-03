PM Modi addresses Ghana’s Parl; emphasizes shared democratic values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Parliament of Ghana, marking a significant milestone in India-Ghana relations.

In his address, he expressed his deep honor in addressing the esteemed House and highlighted the shared democratic values between the two nations.

“I am deeply honored to address this esteemed House today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy. As a representative of the world’s largest democracy, I bring with me goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians,” he added.

PM Modi’s visit to Ghana is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership, reflecting New Delhi’s continued commitment to Africa and the Global South.

The two nations have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a “Comprehensive Partnership,” focusing on economic cooperation, defense, energy, and digital infrastructure.

“We have decided to elevate our ties to a comprehensive partnership…. People of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said while underscoring the importance of democracy in both India and Ghana.

“For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values,” he said.

He also highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, saying, “The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule. But our spirits have always remained free and fearless.”

“Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South…. Changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance,” the Prime Minister said asserting: “The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale.”

Recalling being conferred with Ghana’s national honour, “The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,” by President John Dramani Mahama, Modi said, “Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour…On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour.”

India plans to double trade with Ghana over the next five years and share its digital payments platform, Bharat UPI.

India will set up a Skill Development Centre for vocational education and support Ghana’s ‘Feed Ghana’ program. Both countries will also increase cooperation in defense and security under the principle of “Security through Solidarity.”